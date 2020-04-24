Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 343.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ES traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.66. 25,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.39. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

