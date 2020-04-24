Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Workiva worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 951,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,714,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 388,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,071. Workiva Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $80.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 120.49% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.