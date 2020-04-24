Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 23,562 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,796. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

