Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Longbow Research lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,866. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

