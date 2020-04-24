Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,692 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,822,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $885,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $778,764,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,980,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,484,000 after buying an additional 1,417,816 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,778. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

