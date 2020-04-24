Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $16.61 on Friday, reaching $1,259.70. The stock had a trading volume of 493,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,000. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,192.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,317.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 46.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

