Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,318 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.05. 1,041,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296,693. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.19.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

