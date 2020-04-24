Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 6,765 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,525,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,824,000 after acquiring an additional 201,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,076,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,606,000 after acquiring an additional 860,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,966,000 after purchasing an additional 172,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $226,577,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE VTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.10. 312,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,900. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 82.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.03.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.