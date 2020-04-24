Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.11.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $5.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.03. 9,215,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,955,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.51 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.97. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

