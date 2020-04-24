Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $133.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,747. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.70.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

