Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.27% of Ferro worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ferro by 419.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferro by 1,448.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Ferro stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,845. The company has a market cap of $734.42 million, a P/E ratio of 129.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $245.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.42 million. Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

