INLOCK (ILK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $19,221.00

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One INLOCK token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. INLOCK has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $19,221.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INLOCK has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.52 or 0.04474618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00065497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037161 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013348 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009285 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003161 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,971,985 tokens. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.