Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) VP Ron Torten Sells 9,174 Shares

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $882,263.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,083.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Inphi by 2,803.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Inphi from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.21.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

