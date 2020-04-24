Insider Buying: AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Director Purchases 36,000 Shares of Stock

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE T opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

