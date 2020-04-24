Insider Buying: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Acquires 25,641 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,944. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DRI stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Cowen started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 94,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

