Insider Buying: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Acquires 1,282 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director M Shan Atkins purchased 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,169. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,757,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $143,395,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,146,000 after acquiring an additional 715,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $52,922,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 701,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after purchasing an additional 442,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.03.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

