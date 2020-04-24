Insider Buying: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Director Purchases 350,000 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Murry Gerber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14.

Halliburton stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.20. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after acquiring an additional 586,353 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 22.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 167,795 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 18.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 189,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

