Insider Buying: Mitchell Services Ltd (ASX:MSV) Insider Acquires 225,000 Shares of Stock

Mitchell Services Ltd (ASX:MSV) insider Nathan Mitchell acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,825.00 ($72,925.53).

Nathan Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchell Services alerts:

On Friday, March 6th, Nathan Mitchell acquired 100,000 shares of Mitchell Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,000.00 ($37,588.65).

Mitchell Services Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.52 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.72 ($0.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 million and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.10.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Mitchell Services’s previous Interim dividend of $0.00.

About Mitchell Services

Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries, primarily in Australia. It offers coal exploration, mineral exploration, mine services, large diameter, coal seam gas, directional drilling services, coal mine gas drainage, and wireline services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Mitchell Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchell Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.