Insider Buying: VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Major Shareholder Acquires 46,660 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 46,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $228,634.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Beat Kahli purchased 100,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Beat Kahli purchased 134,826 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $606,717.00.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $113.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. VOXX International Corp has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,079 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VOXX International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 286,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in VOXX International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 239,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

