Insider Selling: Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,913. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CNK opened at $12.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.50. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 11.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 930,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 99,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

