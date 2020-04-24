Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $145,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $69.75 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 10.12.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

