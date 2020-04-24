Insider Selling: Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 2,571 Shares of Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $150,377.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,291.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Cmil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,296,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after buying an additional 1,966,320 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after buying an additional 1,764,699 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after buying an additional 921,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

