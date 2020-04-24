Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $148,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,382 shares in the company, valued at $920,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 47.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

