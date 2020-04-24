Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. FIX raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

