Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 3.9% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

