Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $52.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,178,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,689,452. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $257.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after buying an additional 1,404,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after buying an additional 469,266 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

