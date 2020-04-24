Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.39 and a 52-week high of C$19.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy acquired 2,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at C$942,634.36.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

