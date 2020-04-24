Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Intuit posted sales of $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $7.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.61.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $258.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

