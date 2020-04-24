Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $584,662,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $633.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,762 shares of company stock worth $12,866,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $514.93. 516,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,549. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

