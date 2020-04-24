Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DBA)

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,300 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 590% compared to the average daily volume of 478 call options.

Shares of DBA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter worth $258,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

