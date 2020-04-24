Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.35% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 572,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,397. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $19.15.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

