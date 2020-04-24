Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,599 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,263% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after buying an additional 108,951 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter.

PSP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,360. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $13.18.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

