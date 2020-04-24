Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Acquired by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,137 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 3.55% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 361 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 23,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGHY stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $23.29.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.