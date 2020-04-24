Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.84. 34,219,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,860,594. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

