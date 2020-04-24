Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 5.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $16,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after acquiring an additional 472,784 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,503,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,033,000 after buying an additional 85,527 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,113,000 after purchasing an additional 168,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,806. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

