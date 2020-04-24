Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) is Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 436,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

