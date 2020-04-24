Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 24th (ASMIY, ATLKY, BRK/A, BVRDF, CBBYF, CBGPY, CMPGY, CS, CTAGF, EDNMY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 24th:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

The Goldman Sachs Group (OTCMKTS:BRK/A) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a sell rating to an outperform rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $277.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lam Research reported weak fiscal third-quarter results due to disruptions in the supply chain due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company’s equipment demand remained strong in the quarter. Rising adoption of 3D architectures drove the performance of its non-memory segments. Encouragingly, advanced packaging technology inflections remain a tailwind. Also, both etch and deposition technologies are expected to expand the company’s addressable market. Lam Research has been benefiting from its transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND continue to gain from density growth. Its shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing U.S.-China trade war remain concerns.”

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Roche’s performance in the first quarter was impressive as strong growth in Ocrevus, Perjeta, Tecentriq and Hemlibra countered biosimilar competition for Herceptin, MabThera and Avastin. Label expansion of Tecentriq into additional indications is a positive. The Spark acquisition will boost Roche’s presence in the gene therapy space as well. Roche is evaluating its RD drug, Actemra, for the treatment of COVID-19 and a positive outcome will be a great boost. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, most of the legacy drugs are facing biosimilar competition. While the company ensured that the global supply chain for medicines and tests remain intact, the COVID-19 outbreak will affect performance, going forward.”

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Showa Denko K.K. is engaged in chemical business. The company’s business segment consists of Petrochemical, Chemicals, Inorganics, Aluminum, Electronics and Advanced Battery Materials. Showa Denko K.K. is based in Minato-Ku, Japan. “

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akazoo S.A. is a music streaming subscription company. Its premium service provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access on a commercial-free basis. The company’s free, ad-supported Radio service consists of stations and exists as a separate application. Akazoo S.A., formerly known as Modern Media Acquisition Corp., is based in Luxembourg. “

Man Wah (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Man Wah (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Trane (NYSE:TT). Cleveland Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

