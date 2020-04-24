Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BAE SYS PLC/S (BAESY)

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS: BAESY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/23/2020 – BAE SYS PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/23/2020 – BAE SYS PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2020 – BAE SYS PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2020 – BAE SYS PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2020 – BAE SYS PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2020 – BAE SYS PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

BAESY opened at $25.17 on Friday. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S in the fourth quarter worth $2,252,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

