Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO):

4/9/2020 – Vornado Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2020 – Vornado Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

4/6/2020 – Vornado Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Vornado Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Vornado Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Vornado Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $70.45.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

