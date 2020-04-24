Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ArcelorMittal (MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2020 – ArcelorMittal was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/9/2020 – ArcelorMittal was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2020 – ArcelorMittal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/8/2020 – ArcelorMittal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/2/2020 – ArcelorMittal was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/24/2020 – ArcelorMittal had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – ArcelorMittal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.27. ArcelorMittal SA has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,580,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

