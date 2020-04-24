Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Celanese (CE)

Celanese (NYSE: CE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/16/2020 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $68.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $88.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $126.00.

3/26/2020 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2020 – Celanese is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $83.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Celanese is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $90.00.

3/11/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $113.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $138.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.56. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88.

Get Celanese Co alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Celanese by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.