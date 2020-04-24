Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,920 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,342 call options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.86.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Denbury Resources by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 59,195,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,338,596. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.84. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $310.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Denbury Resources will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.