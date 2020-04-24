Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,057.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00001085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $4,057.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.90 or 0.02568875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00213417 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,573,659 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

