IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0438 on Top Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $229,729.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.66 or 0.02575230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00212427 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00058943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.