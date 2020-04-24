iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

IJR stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,380. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

