iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Bought by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 324.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,282,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,882,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 34,781 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,423,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,853,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.85. 685,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.83.

