iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 5.5% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,138,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,589.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 896,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,718,000 after buying an additional 880,280 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $128.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $152.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5967 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.