iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up 5.0% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 0.38% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.08. 5,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,303. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $261.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

