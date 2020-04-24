ITT (ITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. ITT has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.72-4.02 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.90-4.10 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITT opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. ITT has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

