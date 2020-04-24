James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 8,138 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,023,000 after buying an additional 1,398,438 shares in the last quarter.

EEM traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,033,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,226,148. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

